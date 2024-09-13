Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 2.9 %

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $134.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

