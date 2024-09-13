Cardano Market Capitalization Hits $12.74 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.74 billion and approximately $195.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.09 or 0.04052771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00041465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.