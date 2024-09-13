Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.57.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8793284 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Corporate insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

