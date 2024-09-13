Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

CPLP opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $928.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $97.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

