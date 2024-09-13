Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RKLB opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

