Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lilium Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lilium stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

