Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $395.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $324.50 on Tuesday. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.05 and its 200 day moving average is $347.04. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Humana by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 472.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Humana by 249.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.