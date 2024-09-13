Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

