Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 960 ($12.55) target price on the stock.

LON:AQX opened at GBX 378 ($4.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,989.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 457.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 438.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.54).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

