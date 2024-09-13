Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 960 ($12.55) target price on the stock.
Aquis Exchange Stock Performance
LON:AQX opened at GBX 378 ($4.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,989.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 457.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 438.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.54).
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
