Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 6.4%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 87,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 960,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -583.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,249.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Camping World by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Camping World by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

