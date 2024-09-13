Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $116.00 at Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.25.

CPT stock opened at $123.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 1,344,923 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289,425 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

