Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

