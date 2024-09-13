CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 340.2% in August

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 340.2% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CaixaBank Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CAIXY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 51,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

