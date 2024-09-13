C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Trading Up ∞

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up ∞ during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,854 shares.
C.P. Pokphand Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.
About C.P. Pokphand
CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.
