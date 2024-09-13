Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to Repurchase $100.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 445,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,394. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBW shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

