BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.22 million during the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.