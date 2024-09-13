BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$101.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$96.00.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$84.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$92.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.25. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$108.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

