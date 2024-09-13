Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $10.98

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

WBD stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 112,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

