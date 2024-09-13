Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $158.45

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.13 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.