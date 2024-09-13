Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $129.89

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.70.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Raymond James by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 36.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Raymond James by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

