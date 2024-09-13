Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $103.33

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000.
OLLI stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
