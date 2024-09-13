Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $103.33

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.