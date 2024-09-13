Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $25.92

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at $31,377,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flywire by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Flywire has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $32.84.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Flywire’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

