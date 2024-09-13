Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.80

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 40717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.