Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

NYSE BRX opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

