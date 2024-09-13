BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,694,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,508,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTSGU traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $53.54. 257,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $54.17.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

About BrightSpring Health Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

