Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 26,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 26,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.
Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
