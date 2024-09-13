Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. 16,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,597. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
