Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 5,230 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,669.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,621,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $23,664.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.0 %

Brightcove stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

