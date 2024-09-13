Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500,661 shares in the company, valued at $49,356,740.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BOX Stock Down 0.6 %

BOX stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

