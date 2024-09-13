Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aaron Levie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00.
BOX Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
