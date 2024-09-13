Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

