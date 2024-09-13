Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 2.4%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 299,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 862,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bowlero by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

