Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.53. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 2,319,389 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BORR

Borr Drilling Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $835.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 666.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.