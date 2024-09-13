Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 4.3%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.69 and last traded at $146.81. 366,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 781,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.