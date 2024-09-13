Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,870.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,767.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,703.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

