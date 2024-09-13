Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

