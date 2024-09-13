Bokf Na Sells 1,045 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $733.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $787.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $752.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.52.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

