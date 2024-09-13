Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.58% of MRC Global worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Price Performance
NYSE:MRC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $996.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRC Global
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MRC Global
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.