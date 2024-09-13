Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.58% of MRC Global worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Price Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $996.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRC Global

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.