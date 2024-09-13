Bokf Na Purchases 28,063 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after buying an additional 378,033 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,966,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,197,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 849,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,146,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

