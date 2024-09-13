Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bokf Na reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $25,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

