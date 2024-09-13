BNB Trading Up 10.5% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $550.74 or 0.00945735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion and $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,146 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,175.71876955. The last known price of BNB is 541.00718339 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2228 active market(s) with $1,640,945,360.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

