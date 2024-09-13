BMO Capital Markets Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.83.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $99.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.