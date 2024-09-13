BMO Capital Markets Raises Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $20.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $99,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

