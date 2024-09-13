B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in August

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

See Also

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.