Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,817,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,300 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $121,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after buying an additional 250,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 1,121,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after buying an additional 277,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $17.18 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 143.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

