Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $859.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.15. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.