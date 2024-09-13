BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

