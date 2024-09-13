BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $902.13.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $885.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $856.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $813.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $903.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

