BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of EGF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.51.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.