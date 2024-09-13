BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EGF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGF. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.6% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

