Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.41

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 152563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$288.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

