Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $329.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

